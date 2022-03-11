AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on June 24th

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 29.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NIE stock opened at $25.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.21 and a 200-day moving average of $29.40. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a 12 month low of $24.52 and a 12 month high of $32.27.

In other news, CEO George R. Aylward bought 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.49 per share, for a total transaction of $75,005.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders purchased 3,050 shares of company stock valued at $90,469 over the last 90 days.

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

