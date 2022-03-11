AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) Short Interest Down 85.0% in February

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 85.0% from the February 13th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFB. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 825,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after buying an additional 100,337 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $9,705,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 10.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 471,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after buying an additional 46,061 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 1,405.6% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 428,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after buying an additional 399,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 335,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after buying an additional 36,389 shares in the last quarter.

AFB stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.70. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,583. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $15.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The firm focuses on municipal bonds, and municipal securities. The company was founded on January 28, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

