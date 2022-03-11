Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders primarily in the United States. The companys product candidate includes ALLN-177 and ALLN-346 which are in clinical stages. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNA opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.02. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.70.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Four Financial LLC raised its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 29,323 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 1,407.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease.

