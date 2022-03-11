Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) PT Lowered to $15.00

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 459.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aligos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Aligos Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.15.

Get Aligos Therapeutics alerts:

ALGS stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.68. 3,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,967. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.94. The stock has a market cap of $114.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 3.56. Aligos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $34.31.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aligos Therapeutics will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 3,351.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,164,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,571 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 2,859.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 453,545 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 59.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 983,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,045,000 after purchasing an additional 368,539 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,598,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,971,000 after buying an additional 358,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $3,865,000. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

About Aligos Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.