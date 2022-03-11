Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Given New $11.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 348.98% from the company’s previous close.
ALGS has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aligos Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.15.
Aligos Therapeutics stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 3.56. Aligos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $34.31.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,598,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,971,000 after purchasing an additional 358,741 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 7,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.
Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.
