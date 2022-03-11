Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Given New $11.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 348.98% from the company’s previous close.

ALGS has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aligos Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.15.

Aligos Therapeutics stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 3.56. Aligos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $34.31.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aligos Therapeutics will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,598,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,971,000 after purchasing an additional 358,741 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 7,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

