Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.540-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.09 billion-$3.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.15 billion.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on shares of Alight in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALIT traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.75. 376,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,846,842. Alight has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $13.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.66.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $864.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alight by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,457,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,370,000 after acquiring an additional 101,802 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alight by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,377,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after acquiring an additional 695,128 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Alight by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 11,145 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alight by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Alight by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 221,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 102,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

