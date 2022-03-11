Ali Mortazavi Sells 3,855 Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) EVP Ali Mortazavi sold 3,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $17,771.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ali Mortazavi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 16th, Ali Mortazavi sold 42,893 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $174,145.58.

FTCI traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $5.63. 535,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,490. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.29. FTC Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.46.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. 21.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on FTC Solar from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on FTC Solar in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

