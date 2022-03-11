Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Given New $16.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AQN has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.63.

NYSE:AQN opened at $15.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average is $14.50. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.39.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1706 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 170.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.3% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 48,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

