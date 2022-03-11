Alcoa (NYSE:AA) PT Raised to $90.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered Alcoa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alcoa from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley upped their price target on Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alcoa from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $82.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.78. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $27.11 and a 52 week high of $92.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alcoa will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is 18.10%.

In related news, VP Molly S. Beerman sold 12,500 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total transaction of $806,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $2,133,797.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 326,109 shares of company stock valued at $20,224,090.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

