Alcoa (NYSE:AA) PT Raised to $90.00

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2022

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered Alcoa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alcoa from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley upped their price target on Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alcoa from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $82.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.78. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $27.11 and a 52 week high of $92.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alcoa will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is 18.10%.

In related news, VP Molly S. Beerman sold 12,500 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total transaction of $806,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $2,133,797.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 326,109 shares of company stock valued at $20,224,090.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000.

About Alcoa (Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Alcoa (NYSE:AA)

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.