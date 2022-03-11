Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,205 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,290 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.52% of Albany International worth $12,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albany International by 3.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Albany International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,211 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Albany International by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Albany International by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Albany International by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares in the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AIN opened at $83.26 on Friday. Albany International Corp. has a 12 month low of $74.17 and a 12 month high of $93.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.58.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The textile maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. Albany International had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total value of $445,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AIN. Truist Financial raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

