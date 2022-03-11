AIREA (LON:AIEA) Trading Up 1.3%

AIREA plc (LON:AIEA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 30.40 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 30.40 ($0.40). Approximately 241 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 25,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30 ($0.39).
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 29.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.92, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of £12.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82.
AIREA Company Profile (LON:AIEA)
Featured Stories
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for AIREA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIREA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.