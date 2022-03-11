AIREA (LON:AIEA) Trading Up 1.3%

AIREA plc (LON:AIEA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 30.40 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 30.40 ($0.40). Approximately 241 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 25,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30 ($0.39).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 29.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.92, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of £12.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82.

Get AIREA alerts:

AIREA Company Profile (LON:AIEA)

AIREA plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes floor coverings in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers tufted loop pile, tufted cut pile, fiber bonded, structure bonded, and entrance matting carpet tiles, as well as a range of carpet planks for architects, specifiers, and contractors in the education, leisure, commercial, healthcare, and public sectors under the burmatex brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AIREA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIREA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.