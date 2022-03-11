AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Given New C$51.00 Price Target at Cormark

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cormark from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC dropped their price target on AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Pi Financial boosted their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$54.00.

TSE BOS opened at C$32.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$865.13 million and a P/E ratio of 14.96. AirBoss of America has a 1 year low of C$21.60 and a 1 year high of C$47.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$38.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 3.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

