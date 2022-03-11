AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Director Acquires C$160,500.00 in Stock

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) Director Peter Grenville Schoch bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$32.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,799,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$154,050,371.70.
BOS stock traded up C$0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$32.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,476. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$874.57 million and a PE ratio of 14.96. AirBoss of America Corp. has a 12 month low of C$23.16 and a 12 month high of C$47.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$38.60.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio is 13.67%.
About AirBoss of America (Get Rating)
AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.
