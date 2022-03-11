Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Sell” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.55.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AFLYY. Citigroup upgraded Air France-KLM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Air France-KLM from €4.40 ($4.78) to €4.60 ($5.00) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HSBC cut Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Shares of Air France-KLM stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.05. 22,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,268. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4.64. Air France-KLM has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $6.65.

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. The firm operates through the following segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.