AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.41, Fidelity Earnings reports.

RERE traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $3.25. 37,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,013. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.21. AiHuiShou International has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $18.49.

Get AiHuiShou International alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in AiHuiShou International in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in AiHuiShou International in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AiHuiShou International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,967,000. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AiHuiShou International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd.

AiHuiShou International Company Profile (Get Rating)

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AiHuiShou International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AiHuiShou International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.