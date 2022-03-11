AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.41, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of RERE traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.25. 500,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,831. AiHuiShou International has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $18.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.21.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AiHuiShou International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd.
AiHuiShou International Company Profile (Get Rating)
AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
