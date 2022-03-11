AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

AGFS opened at $2.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.03. AgroFresh Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $110.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGFS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 15.8% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 17.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 52.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 67,354 shares during the period. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

