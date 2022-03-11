Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Shares Gap Down to $60.95

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.95, but opened at $58.05. Agnico Eagle Mines shares last traded at $59.87, with a volume of 160,733 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.96.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.97 and a 200-day moving average of $53.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $949.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.93 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 72.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,114,950 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,575,000 after acquiring an additional 34,048 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 22,780 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 67,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,202 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth about $386,000. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

