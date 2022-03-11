AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC decreased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,707 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after acquiring an additional 222,443 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 100,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 10,520 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 34,071 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,771,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,815,000 after buying an additional 459,644 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 281,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after buying an additional 61,740 shares during the period. 48.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $5,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on AGNC shares. Bank of America cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.75 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

Shares of AGNC traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.87. The stock had a trading volume of 306,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,107,455. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.17 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 58.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a mar 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 121.01%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

