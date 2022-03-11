Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agiliti had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 2.31%. Agiliti updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.890-$0.940 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.89-0.94 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AGTI traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.06. 159,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,223. Agiliti has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $26.36. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 95.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.62.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Agiliti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agiliti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.91.

In other news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $263,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $759,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 190,577 shares of company stock worth $3,649,485 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 4th quarter worth $6,647,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Agiliti by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 18,924 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Agiliti by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,195,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,017,000 after purchasing an additional 197,766 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Agiliti by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agiliti by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 22,388 shares during the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

