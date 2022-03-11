AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:AFCG traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.30. The stock had a trading volume of 378 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,289. AFC Gamma has a one year low of $18.07 and a one year high of $25.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.49.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AFC Gamma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AFC Gamma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.39.
AFC Gamma Company Profile (Get Rating)
AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.
