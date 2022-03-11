AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFCG traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.30. The stock had a trading volume of 378 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,289. AFC Gamma has a one year low of $18.07 and a one year high of $25.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFCG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,624,000 after buying an additional 146,887 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 223.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 81,051 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 142.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 114,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 67,020 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,476,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in AFC Gamma by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 39,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AFC Gamma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AFC Gamma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.39.

AFC Gamma Company Profile (Get Rating)

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

