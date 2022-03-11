AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.55 Per Share

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

NASDAQ:AFCG opened at $19.38 on Friday. AFC Gamma has a 1 year low of $18.07 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.49.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AFC Gamma will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in AFC Gamma by 170.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in AFC Gamma in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in AFC Gamma in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in AFC Gamma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in AFC Gamma by 19.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AFC Gamma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.39.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

