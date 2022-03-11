Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,122 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 857.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 112.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 119 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.30.

ADBE traded down $14.88 on Friday, reaching $424.07. The stock had a trading volume of 56,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,818,289. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $494.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $584.03. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $416.81 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $200.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

