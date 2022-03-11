ADM Energy (LON:ADME) Trading Up 7.5%

ADM Energy plc (LON:ADME – Get Rating) was up 7.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01). Approximately 59,773 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 710,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.65 ($0.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of £1.79 million and a P/E ratio of -0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.49.

ADM Energy Company Profile

ADM Energy plc operates as a natural resources investment company. The company invests in OML 113, an offshore license that covers an area of 835 square kilometers located in Nigeria. It also invests in mineral, metal, and oil and gas projects. ADM Energy plc has a cooperation agreement with Dubai Bridge Investments LLC to source and develop upstream oil and gas field investment opportunities jointly in Sub-Saharan Africa.

