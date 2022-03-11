ADM Energy (LON:ADME) Trading Up 7.5%

ADM Energy plc (LON:ADME – Get Rating) was up 7.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01). Approximately 59,773 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 710,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.65 ($0.01).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of £1.79 million and a P/E ratio of -0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.49.
ADM Energy Company Profile (LON:ADME)
Read More
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for ADM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.