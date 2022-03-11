Addison Capital Co Purchases New Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Addison Capital Co purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Nutrien by 56.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,583,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,906,000 after buying an additional 569,336 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Nutrien by 57.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 9,297 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Nutrien by 22.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Nutrien by 16.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 395,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,989,000 after buying an additional 54,975 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in Nutrien by 21.5% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. 64.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NTR shares. Piper Sandler raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $95.00 price target on Nutrien in a research note on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on Nutrien in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $120.00 price target on Nutrien in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.89.

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.24. The company had a trading volume of 409,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,059,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.11. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $102.11. The firm has a market cap of $55.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.72.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.38%. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 11.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

