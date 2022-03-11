Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ASO shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ ASO opened at $32.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.92. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $22.79 and a 1-year high of $51.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

In other news, CEO Ken C. Hicks acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.91 per share, with a total value of $778,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian T. Marley acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $394,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,020,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 472.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 306,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,245,000 after buying an additional 252,576 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 64.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,803,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,187,000 after buying an additional 1,096,886 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,262,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 21.1% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

