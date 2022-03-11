Abundance Wealth Counselors Invests $1.67 Million in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,604 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.36.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,622 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total value of $177,641.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,217 shares of company stock worth $2,130,408 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PWR opened at $121.05 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $80.39 and a one year high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.64 and its 200-day moving average is $111.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

