Abundance Wealth Counselors Has $762,000 Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Abundance Wealth Counselors decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 32,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,532,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,095,000 after buying an additional 368,227 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 875,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,749,000 after buying an additional 29,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 255,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,167,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Shares of MRK opened at $77.89 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The firm has a market cap of $196.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

