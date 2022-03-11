Abundance Wealth Counselors Grows Stock Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,506 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 590 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $79.84 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $63.59 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.11, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.76.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.43). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.7075 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 156.35%.

Several research analysts recently commented on NEP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

