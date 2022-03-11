Abundance Wealth Counselors Buys Shares of 4,666 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,666 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 69.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Stephens raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.95.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $259.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $270.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.91 and a 200 day moving average of $235.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

