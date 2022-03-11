Absher Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Absher Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,326 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 3.6% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $21,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,303 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,313,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 48,188 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $532.25. The stock had a trading volume of 59,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,049. The company has a market capitalization of $236.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $322.38 and a twelve month high of $571.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $515.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $502.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Several research analysts have commented on COST shares. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $491.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $548.14.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.