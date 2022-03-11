Absher Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 26.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,843,257. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.86. The firm has a market cap of $348.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $126.72 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $295,813.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $8,352,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

