Absher Wealth Management LLC Buys 695 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.78. 570,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,950,348. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40. The firm has a market cap of $198.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

