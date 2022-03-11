Absher Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Polaris accounts for approximately 2.5% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $15,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PII traded down $3.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.82. The stock had a trading volume of 8,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,761. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.52 and a 1 year high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 49.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.53%.

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $532,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PII. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.93.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments Off-Road,On-Road, ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

