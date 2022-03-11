Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

NYSEAMERICAN FCO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.76. 87,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,613. Aberdeen Global Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $9.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Aberdeen Global Income Fund by 5.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aberdeen Global Income Fund by 1.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Global Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $510,000. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

