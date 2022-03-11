Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Abeona Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink downgraded Abeona Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abeona Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1.83.
ABEO opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.32. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $2.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.68.
About Abeona Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
