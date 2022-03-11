Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Abeona Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink downgraded Abeona Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abeona Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1.83.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

ABEO opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.32. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $2.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.68.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,727,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after buying an additional 232,228 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 876.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,127,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 2,807,578 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $849,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 4,299.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,177,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 2,128,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

About Abeona Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.