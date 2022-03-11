Abacus Planning Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,479 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.75.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $206.27. The company had a trading volume of 9,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,468. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $158.54 and a one year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $179.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.81.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.39%.

