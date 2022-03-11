Abacus Planning Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8,863.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VBK traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $237.09. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,713. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.85 and its 200 day moving average is $273.90. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $222.50 and a 52-week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.