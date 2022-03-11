Abacus Planning Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 110,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,678,000 after acquiring an additional 12,910 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.9% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 24.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 109,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.13. The stock had a trading volume of 34,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,552. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $86.72 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The company has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

