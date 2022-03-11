908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “908 Devices Inc. is a purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spec devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis. It conducts research, designs and manufactures products of mass spectrometry, microfluidic separations, software automation and machine learning. 908 Devices Inc. is headquartered in Boston. “

Get 908 Devices alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of 908 Devices from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ MASS traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.89. 329,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 11.42 and a current ratio of 12.06. 908 Devices has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $58.20.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 17.38% and a negative net margin of 52.53%. The company had revenue of $15.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 177.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that 908 Devices will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Kenneweg sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $187,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 51.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of 908 Devices by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of 908 Devices by 285.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in 908 Devices by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 908 Devices (MASS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.