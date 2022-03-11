8,790 Shares in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 95.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,022,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,309,000 after buying an additional 500,144 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Procore Technologies in the third quarter worth about $6,406,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Procore Technologies in the third quarter worth about $2,908,000. Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,727,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCOR opened at $55.73 on Friday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.50 and a 1-year high of $108.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.21 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.53% and a negative return on equity of 33.79%. Procore Technologies’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total transaction of $262,940.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 49,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $3,058,688.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,325 shares of company stock valued at $5,580,987.

PCOR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

