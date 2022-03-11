8,608 Shares in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CBIZ during the second quarter worth approximately $2,324,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in CBIZ by 56.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 272,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 98,216 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CBIZ by 3.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 215,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in CBIZ by 5.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,040,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,096,000 after purchasing an additional 51,351 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CBIZ by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,535,000 after purchasing an additional 10,738 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 8,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $307,855.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CBZ opened at $39.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $41.01.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). CBIZ had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $242.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.76 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com lowered CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a report on Wednesday.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

