8,324 Shares in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc acquired a new position in DLocal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,953,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in DLocal by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in DLocal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,816,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in DLocal by 557.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in DLocal by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 45,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DLO opened at $25.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.80. DLocal Limited has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $73.43.

Several research firms have recently commented on DLO. HSBC raised shares of DLocal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DLocal from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.09.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

