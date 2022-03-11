8,000 Shares in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Stride during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,272,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Stride by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Stride by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 566,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,219,000 after purchasing an additional 41,762 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Stride by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,746,000 after acquiring an additional 23,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

LRN opened at $32.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.70 and its 200 day moving average is $33.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.44. Stride, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.02 and a 12-month high of $38.40.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.23. Stride had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $409.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stride from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

