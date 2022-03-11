$747.87 Million in Sales Expected for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) to announce $747.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Carter’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $750.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $746.70 million. Carter’s reported sales of $787.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter’s will report full-year sales of $3.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Carter’s.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRI shares. Wedbush raised Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,210,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $223,745,000 after purchasing an additional 39,978 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Carter’s by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,064,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $208,967,000 after acquiring an additional 613,663 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carter’s by 10.3% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $138,612,000 after acquiring an additional 133,515 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Carter’s by 113.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,288,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $125,221,000 after acquiring an additional 685,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carter’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRI traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $95.48. The stock had a trading volume of 372,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,344. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Carter’s has a 12-month low of $84.28 and a 12-month high of $116.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Carter’s’s payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

