7,298 Shares in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRA. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vera Bradley during the third quarter worth $96,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Vera Bradley by 23.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vera Bradley by 11.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Vera Bradley in the second quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Vera Bradley in the third quarter valued at $157,000. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on VRA. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Vera Bradley from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vera Bradley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

NASDAQ:VRA opened at $7.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.23. The company has a market cap of $243.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.78. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $13.62.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $149.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets, and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, the Vera Bradley online outlet site, and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

