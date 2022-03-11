60,000 Shares in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Progyny at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Progyny by 67.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Progyny in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Progyny by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Progyny by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Progyny by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Progyny alerts:

In related news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $2,200,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,406 shares of company stock worth $23,340,629 in the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PGNY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.43.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $44.66 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $32.86 and a one year high of $68.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 67.67, a P/E/G ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.83.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $127.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.87 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progyny Company Profile (Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.