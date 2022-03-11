$552.75 Million in Sales Expected for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) will post sales of $552.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genesco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $555.50 million and the lowest is $550.00 million. Genesco posted sales of $538.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesco will report full year sales of $2.51 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $727.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.57 million. Genesco had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share.

GCO has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GCO. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Genesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GCO stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.49. 3,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.17. Genesco has a twelve month low of $40.70 and a twelve month high of $73.72.

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment contains the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

