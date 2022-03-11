$550.81 Million in Sales Expected for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) will announce $550.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $545.45 million to $559.80 million. Redfin posted sales of $268.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Redfin will report full year sales of $2.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $3.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 33.81% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $643.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Redfin from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Redfin from $88.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.23.

Shares of Redfin stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.75. 1,212,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,005. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.14 and its 200 day moving average is $40.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 1.88. Redfin has a 1 year low of $17.97 and a 1 year high of $77.94.

In other Redfin news, insider Scott Nagel sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $489,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $616,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,918 shares of company stock valued at $4,774,683 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Redfin by 70.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Redfin by 566.7% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

