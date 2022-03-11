5,327 Shares in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 135.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 71.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Alta Equipment Group in the third quarter worth $118,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alta Equipment Group in the third quarter worth $129,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alta Equipment Group in the third quarter worth $139,000. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 91,247 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,225,447.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 351,735 shares of company stock valued at $4,658,869 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ALTG. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alta Equipment Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE ALTG opened at $12.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.21 million, a P/E ratio of -16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.00. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.

